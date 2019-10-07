Venky Mama first look: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya feature alongside Raashi Khanna, Paayal Rajput

The first look poster of Venky Mama, directed by KS Ravindra was released on 7 October. The colourful image features Venkatesh sitting on a tractor, surrounded by his co-stars, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput. A teaser is expected to release on 8 October.

Here is the image:

Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya... First look poster of #Telugu film #VenkyMama... Costars Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput... Directed by KS Ravindra [Bobby]... Produced by D Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad... First glimpse tomorrow [8 Oct 2019]. pic.twitter.com/rgGMejSKsA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

Venky Mama went on floors in February and concluded in June, according to The News Minute. D Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad have bankrolled the film. Thaman has been roped in to compose the soundtrack, while Prasad Murella is the cinematographer.

The makers had previously released an image of the actors in red and white outfits:

This is the first time Chaitanya will share screen time with his uncle Venkatesh, whose last project was F2 – Fun and Frustration. Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada were also a part of the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor will be remaking it in Hindi. Anees Bazmee will helm the remake.

"It was fun to work with mama (Venkatesh) and he is really cool on sets. As an actor, it’s difficult to match up to his potential, especially after delivering a blockbuster with F2. I’m still trying to hold my own in that film," Chaitanya had told The New Indian Express in April, this year. His last release of 2019 was Majili with Samantha Akkineni. Last year he was seen in a dual role in Savyasachi and Ramya Krishnan's onscreen son-in-law in Sailaja Reddy Alludu.

Latestly reports that Venky Mama was scheduled to release on Dusshera, but will now be out in November.

