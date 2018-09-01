Venice International Film Festival 2018 Day 3: A Star Is Born, The Other Side of the Wind premiere

A Star Is Born cast attend the red carpet premiere on the third day

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga make a charming appearance at the premiere of their film. In a flowing pink dress, Lady Gaga looked almost ethereal while Cooper went for a sedate yet sophisticated tuxedo. The film follows the narrative of an alcoholic country musician (played by Cooper) who discovers and falls for young talent (Lady Gaga). It will be the third reboot of the original film which came out in 1937 featuring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. That was later adapted to a 1954 musical (starring Judy Garland and James Mason) and then again remade as a 1976 rock musical with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Orson Welles’ unfinished final film The Other Side of the Wind premieres at the festival

The Other Side of the Wind is a film directed by Orson Welles, which was shot between 1970 and 1976. The film features John Huston, Bob Random, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg and Oja Kodar, and is a satire on two sections of Hollywood in the 1970s. The film, shot in both black and white and colour, takes on the venerable 'Classic Hollywood' and the avante-garde noir films in the mockumentary. The works of famous Italian film director Michelangelo Antonioni have been spoofed in the Netflix film.

