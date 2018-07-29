Venice Film Festival 2018 to host Netflix movies Roma, 22 July, The Other Side of the Wind

From westerns to the space race and the latest offerings from Oscar-winning directors, this year’s Venice Film Festival will present a rich line-up of premieres, including a host of Netflix movies and an unfinished Orson Welles work.

The 75th edition of the world’s oldest film festival kicks off in late August, with some 20 movies competing for the Golden Lion Award. Unlike May’s Cannes Film Festival, which Netflix Inc pulled out of after organizers banned its films from competition for its refusal to release them in cinemas, the Venice event will show several movies by the streaming platform.

Among the Netflix films in competition are the Coen brothers’ western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and black and white family drama Roma by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron.

Jason Bourne director Paul Greengrass will present his Netflix-distributed work 22 July - about the aftermath of the 2011 massacre of 77 people in Norway by far-right militant Anders Breivik.

Netflix is also bringing Orson Welles’ unfinished The Other Side of the Wind to the festival out of competition. The film about a movie director making a comeback was first shot in the 1970s and recently completed.

According to Next Best Picture, both 22 July and Roma will be available for streaming on Netflix on 2 November this year while The Other Side of the Wind will be released on 14 December on the streaming service.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 14:38 PM