Venice Film Festival 2020 lineup announced; Cate Blanchett joins as Jury, Daniele Luchetti’s Lacci selected for opening night

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled the complete lineup for the 77th edition on Tuesday, 28 July. This will be the first big international film festival to take place since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, the Venice Film Festival 2020 will be held from 2 to 12 September in the Lido. This year, the president of the main competition jury is Cate Blanchett.

Venetian director Andrea Segre’s documentary Molecole, made in Venice when it was in lockdown, will be screened as the pre-opening night film on 1 September.

Variety says that the Out-of-Competition opener this year in the festival will be Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s anatomy of a marriage drama - Lacci. The film stars Alba Rohrwacher and Luigi Lo Cascio as the couple in crisis.

Indiewire reports Lacci is the first Italian title to open the festival in 11 years. The last Italian opener was in 2009 when Giuseppe Tornatore's Baarìa was screened in the festival.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, will premiere across the major fall film festivals in an alliance forged by the Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride festivals.

The report further adds that main selection for the film festival this year will split into three sections - Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons.

The titles that will be shortlisted for the main competition will contest for the Golden Lion.

The other jury members who will be joining Blanchett are director Veronika Franz, filmmaker Joanna Hogg, Italian writer and novelist Nicola Lagioia, filmmaker Christian Petzold, Romanian director CristiPuiu, and French actress Ludivine Sagnier.

Director Claire Denis will be heading the Horizons jury alongside Oskar Alegria, Francesca Comencini, Katriel Schory, and Christine Vachon (USA).

Opening Night

Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)

Competition/Venezia 77

In Between Dying, directed by HilalBaydarov

Le SorelleMacaluso, directed by Emma Dante

The World to Come, Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco

Lovers, Nicole Garcia

Laila In Haifa, Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, Majid Majidi

Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, Claudio Noce

Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska

The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida? JasmilaZbanic

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Out of Competition (Fiction)



Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, Ann Hui

Assandira, Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, Robert Michell

Night in Paradise, Park Hoon-Jung

Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)



Sportin’ Life, Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney

Greta, Nathan Grossman

Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, Luke Holland

La Verite Su La Dolce Vita, GiussepePedersoli

Molecole, Andrea Segre

NarcisoEm Ferias, directed by Renato Terra and Ricardo Calil

Paolo Conte, Via Con Me, directed by Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, directed by Orson Welles

City Hall, directed by Frederick Wiseman

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)



Princess Europe, directed by Camille Lotteau

30 Monedas (Episode One), directed by Alex De La Iglesia

Omelia Contadina, directed by AlicaRohrwacher and JR

Horizons



Apples, Christos Nikou

La Troisieme Guerre, Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki

Guerre E Pace, Martina Parenti and Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacote

The Furnace, Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, ShahramMokri

Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini

Listen, Ana Rocha De Sousa

The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov