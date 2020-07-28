Venice Film Festival 2020 lineup announced; Cate Blanchett joins as Jury, Daniele Luchetti’s Lacci selected for opening night
The Venice Film Festival has unveiled the complete lineup for the 77th edition on Tuesday, 28 July. This will be the first big international film festival to take place since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Deadline, the Venice Film Festival 2020 will be held from 2 to 12 September in the Lido. This year, the president of the main competition jury is Cate Blanchett.
Venetian director Andrea Segre’s documentary Molecole, made in Venice when it was in lockdown, will be screened as the pre-opening night film on 1 September.
Variety says that the Out-of-Competition opener this year in the festival will be Italian director Daniele Luchetti’s anatomy of a marriage drama - Lacci. The film stars Alba Rohrwacher and Luigi Lo Cascio as the couple in crisis.
Indiewire reports Lacci is the first Italian title to open the festival in 11 years. The last Italian opener was in 2009 when Giuseppe Tornatore's Baarìa was screened in the festival.
Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, will premiere across the major fall film festivals in an alliance forged by the Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride festivals.
The report further adds that main selection for the film festival this year will split into three sections - Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons.
The titles that will be shortlisted for the main competition will contest for the Golden Lion.
The other jury members who will be joining Blanchett are director Veronika Franz, filmmaker Joanna Hogg, Italian writer and novelist Nicola Lagioia, filmmaker Christian Petzold, Romanian director CristiPuiu, and French actress Ludivine Sagnier.
Director Claire Denis will be heading the Horizons jury alongside Oskar Alegria, Francesca Comencini, Katriel Schory, and Christine Vachon (USA).
Opening Night
Lacci, Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)
Competition/Venezia 77
In Between Dying, directed by HilalBaydarov
Le SorelleMacaluso, directed by Emma Dante
The World to Come, Mona Fastvold
Nuevo Orden, Michel Franco
Lovers, Nicole Garcia
Laila In Haifa, Amos Gitai
Dear Comrades, Andrei Konchalovsky
Wife of a Spy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Sun Children, Majid Majidi
Pieces of a Woman, Kornel Mundruczo
Miss Marx, Susanna Nicchiarelli
Padrenostro, Claudio Noce
Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi
Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska
The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane
And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia Von Heinz
Quo Vadis, Aida? JasmilaZbanic
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Lasciami Andare, Stefano Mordini
Mandibules, Quentin Dupieux
Love After Love, Ann Hui
Assandira, Salvatore Mereu
The Duke, Robert Michell
Night in Paradise, Park Hoon-Jung
Mosquito State, Filip Jan Rymsza
Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)
Sportin’ Life, Abel Ferrara
Crazy, Not Insane, Alex Gibney
Greta, Nathan Grossman
Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino
Final Account, Luke Holland
La Verite Su La Dolce Vita, GiussepePedersoli
Molecole, Andrea Segre
NarcisoEm Ferias, directed by Renato Terra and Ricardo Calil
Paolo Conte, Via Con Me, directed by Giorgio Verdelli
Hopper/Welles, directed by Orson Welles
City Hall, directed by Frederick Wiseman
Out of Competition (Special Screenings)
Princess Europe, directed by Camille Lotteau
30 Monedas (Episode One), directed by Alex De La Iglesia
Omelia Contadina, directed by AlicaRohrwacher and JR
Horizons
Apples, Christos Nikou
La Troisieme Guerre, Giovanni Aloi
Milestone, Ivan Ayr
The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Kaouther Ben Hania
I Predatori, Pietro Castellitto
Mainstream, Gia Coppola
Genus Pan, Lav Diaz
Zanka Contact, Ismael El Iraki
Guerre E Pace, Martina Parenti and Massimo D’Anolfi
La Nuit Des Rois, Philippe Lacote
The Furnace, Roderick Mackay
Careless Crime, ShahramMokri
Gaza Mon Amour, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
Selva Tragica, Yulene Olaizola
Nowhere Special, Uberto Pasolini
Listen, Ana Rocha De Sousa
The Best Is Yet to Come, Wang Jing
Yellow Cat, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
