Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett to serve as jury president at Venice International Film Festival 2020

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will serve as the jury head of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival.

In a statement, the festival organisers said the decision was made on 10 January by the Board of Directors chaired by Paolo Baratta.

The 50-year-old actor's name for jury president was recommended by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Blanchett, who previously served as head of Cannes Film Festival jury in 2018, said to lead the Venice jury is a "privilege" and "pleasure".

"Every year I look expectantly to the selection at Venice and every year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world – a celebration of the provocative and inspirational medium that is cinema in all its forms," she said.

Barbera hailed Blanchett as an "icon of contemporary cinema" and said every filmmaker wants to work with her.

"Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields and to the protection of the environment, as well as her defense of the emancipation of women in a film industry still coming to terms with male prejudice, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole.

"Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a jury president," he added.

Blanchett is best known for her performances in films such as The Aviator, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Carol, Blue Jasmine and Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival will be held from 2 to 12 September.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 15:23:09 IST