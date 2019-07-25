You are here:

Venice Film Festival 2019: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Brad Pitt's Ad Astra to compete for Golden Lion at Biennale

The lineup for the upcoming Venice Film Festival, which takes place from 29 August to 7 September, was announced on 25 July in Rome. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth will open the event. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, this is Kore-eda's first non-Japanese project and the follow-up to his Palme d’Or-winning film Shoplifters. The Burnt Orange Heresy by Giuseppe Capotondi is the closing film.

Here is a list of the films that will be screened at the 76th edition of Venice Film Festival

Competition

The Perfect Candidate - Haifaa Al-Mansour

About Endlessness - Roy Anderson

Wasp Network - Olivier Assayas

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Guest of Honor - Atom Egoyan

Ad Astra - James Gray

A Herdade - Tiago Guedes

Gloria Mundi - Robert Guediguian

Waiting for the Barbarians - Cio Guerra

Ema - Pablo Larrain

Saturday Fiction - Lou Ye

Martin Eden - Pietro Marcello

The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used to Be - Franco Maresco

The Painted Bird - Vaclav Marhoul

The Mayor of the Rione Sanità - Mario Martone

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Joker - Todd Phillips

An Officer and a Spy - Roman Polanski

The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh

No 7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Seberg - Benedict Andrews

Vivere - Francesca Archibugi

Mosul - Matthew Michael Carnahan

Adults in the Room - Costa-Gavras

The King - David Michod

Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore - Gabriele Salvatores

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

Woman - Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

Roger Waters Us + Them - Sean Evans, Roger Waters

I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Secondo - Yervant Gianikian

Citizen K - Alex Gibney

Citizen Rosi - Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

The Kingmaker -Lauren Greenfield

State Funeral - Sergei Loznitsa

Collective - Alexander Nanau

45 Seconds of Laughter -Tim Robbins

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

No One left Behind - Guillermo Arriaga

Il Pianeta in Mare - Andrea Segre

Electric Swan - Konstantina Kotzamani

Irreversible - Gaspar Noe

Zerozerozero - Stefano Sollima

The New Pope - Paolo Sorrentino

Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut - Matt Wells

Eyes Wide Shut - Stanley Kubrick

Horizons

Zumiriki - Osker Alegria

Blanco En Blanco - Theo Court

Mes Jours De Gloire - Antoine De Bary

Pelican Blood - Katrin Gebbe

Un Fils - Mehdi M Barsaouli

Nevia -Nunzia De Stefano

Moffie -Oliver Hermanus

Hava, Maryam, Ayesha - Sahraa Karimi

Rialto - Peter Mackie Burns

The Criminal Man - Dmitry Mamuliya

Revenir - Jessica Palud

Giants Being Lonely - Grear Patterson

Verdict - Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Balloon - Pema Tseden

Just 6.5 - Saeed Roustaee

Shadow of Water - Sasidharan Sanal Kumar

Sole - Carlo Sironi

Madre - Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Atlantis - Valentyn Vasyanovych

