Venice Film Festival 2019: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Brad Pitt's Ad Astra to compete for Golden Lion at Biennale
The lineup for the upcoming Venice Film Festival, which takes place from 29 August to 7 September, was announced on 25 July in Rome. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth will open the event. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, this is Kore-eda's first non-Japanese project and the follow-up to his Palme d’Or-winning film Shoplifters. The Burnt Orange Heresy by Giuseppe Capotondi is the closing film.
Here is a list of the films that will be screened at the 76th edition of Venice Film Festival
Competition
The Perfect Candidate - Haifaa Al-Mansour
About Endlessness - Roy Anderson
Wasp Network - Olivier Assayas
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Guest of Honor - Atom Egoyan
Ad Astra - James Gray
A Herdade - Tiago Guedes
Gloria Mundi - Robert Guediguian
Waiting for the Barbarians - Cio Guerra
Ema - Pablo Larrain
Saturday Fiction - Lou Ye
Martin Eden - Pietro Marcello
The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used to Be - Franco Maresco
The Painted Bird - Vaclav Marhoul
The Mayor of the Rione Sanità - Mario Martone
Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
Joker - Todd Phillips
An Officer and a Spy - Roman Polanski
The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh
No 7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan
Out of Competition (Fiction)
Seberg - Benedict Andrews
Vivere - Francesca Archibugi
Mosul - Matthew Michael Carnahan
Adults in the Room - Costa-Gavras
The King - David Michod
Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore - Gabriele Salvatores
Out of Competition (Non Fiction)
Woman - Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova
Roger Waters Us + Them - Sean Evans, Roger Waters
I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Secondo - Yervant Gianikian
Citizen K - Alex Gibney
Citizen Rosi - Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi
The Kingmaker -Lauren Greenfield
State Funeral - Sergei Loznitsa
Collective - Alexander Nanau
45 Seconds of Laughter -Tim Robbins
Out of Competition (Special Screenings)
No One left Behind - Guillermo Arriaga
Il Pianeta in Mare - Andrea Segre
Electric Swan - Konstantina Kotzamani
Irreversible - Gaspar Noe
Zerozerozero - Stefano Sollima
The New Pope - Paolo Sorrentino
Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut - Matt Wells
Eyes Wide Shut - Stanley Kubrick
Horizons
Zumiriki - Osker Alegria
Blanco En Blanco - Theo Court
Mes Jours De Gloire - Antoine De Bary
Pelican Blood - Katrin Gebbe
Un Fils - Mehdi M Barsaouli
Nevia -Nunzia De Stefano
Moffie -Oliver Hermanus
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha - Sahraa Karimi
Rialto - Peter Mackie Burns
The Criminal Man - Dmitry Mamuliya
Revenir - Jessica Palud
Giants Being Lonely - Grear Patterson
Verdict - Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Balloon - Pema Tseden
Just 6.5 - Saeed Roustaee
Shadow of Water - Sasidharan Sanal Kumar
Sole - Carlo Sironi
Madre - Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Atlantis - Valentyn Vasyanovych
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 17:40:54 IST