Venice Film Festival 2019: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Brad Pitt's Ad Astra to compete for Golden Lion at Biennale

FP Staff

Jul 25, 2019 17:40:54 IST

The lineup for the upcoming Venice Film Festival, which takes place from 29 August to 7 September, was announced on 25 July in Rome. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth will open the event. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, this is Kore-eda's first non-Japanese project and the follow-up to his Palme d’Or-winning film Shoplifters. The Burnt Orange Heresy by Giuseppe Capotondi is the closing film.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker on set of Todd Phillips' upcoming film. Image via Twitter

Here is a list of the films that will be screened at the 76th edition of Venice Film Festival

Competition

The Perfect Candidate - Haifaa Al-Mansour

About Endlessness - Roy Anderson

Wasp Network -  Olivier Assayas

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Guest of Honor - Atom Egoyan

Ad Astra - James Gray

A Herdade - Tiago Guedes

Gloria Mundi - Robert Guediguian

Waiting for the Barbarians - Cio Guerra

Ema - Pablo Larrain

Saturday Fiction - Lou Ye

Martin Eden - Pietro Marcello

The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used to Be - Franco Maresco

The Painted Bird - Vaclav Marhoul

The Mayor of the Rione Sanità - Mario Martone

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Joker - Todd Phillips

An Officer and a Spy - Roman Polanski

The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh

No 7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Seberg - Benedict Andrews

Vivere - Francesca Archibugi

Mosul - Matthew Michael Carnahan

Adults in the Room - Costa-Gavras

The King - David Michod

Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore - Gabriele Salvatores

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

Woman - Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

Roger Waters Us + Them - Sean Evans, Roger Waters

I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Secondo - Yervant Gianikian

Citizen K - Alex Gibney

Citizen Rosi - Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

The Kingmaker -Lauren Greenfield

State Funeral - Sergei Loznitsa

Collective - Alexander Nanau

45 Seconds of Laughter -Tim Robbins

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

No One left Behind - Guillermo Arriaga

Il Pianeta in Mare - Andrea Segre

Electric Swan - Konstantina Kotzamani

Irreversible - Gaspar Noe

Zerozerozero - Stefano Sollima

The New Pope - Paolo Sorrentino

Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut - Matt Wells

Eyes Wide Shut - Stanley Kubrick

Horizons

Zumiriki - Osker Alegria

Blanco En Blanco - Theo Court

Mes Jours De Gloire - Antoine De Bary

Pelican Blood - Katrin Gebbe

Un Fils - Mehdi M Barsaouli

Nevia -Nunzia De Stefano

Moffie -Oliver Hermanus

Hava, Maryam, Ayesha - Sahraa Karimi

Rialto - Peter Mackie Burns

The Criminal Man - Dmitry Mamuliya

Revenir - Jessica Palud

Giants Being Lonely - Grear Patterson

Verdict - Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Balloon - Pema Tseden

Just 6.5 - Saeed Roustaee

Shadow of Water - Sasidharan Sanal Kumar

Sole - Carlo Sironi

Madre - Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Atlantis - Valentyn Vasyanovych

