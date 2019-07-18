Venice Film Festival 2019: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth, starring Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, to open Biennale

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth will open the upcoming Venice Film Festival. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, this is Kore-eda's first non-Japanese project and the follow-up to his Palme d’Or-winning film Shoplifters, writes Deadline.

The official synopsis on the festival website reads: "Fabienne (Deneuve) is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir ( Binoche) returns from New York to Paris with her husband (Hawke) and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed."

"It is with great joy that I have learned that my new film, La Vérité, has been selected to open the Official Competition of the Venice Film Festival. I am extremely honored. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the festival. We shot the movie in ten weeks last fall in Paris. As officially announced, the cast is prestigious, but the film itself recounts a small family story that takes place primarily inside a house. I have tried to make my characters live within this small universe, with their lies, pride, regrets, sadness, joy and reconciliation. I truly hope you will like this film," Kore-da said in a statement.

Variety writes that France's Muriel Merlin has produced The Truth with Miyuki Fukuma and Matilde Incerti. It has been co-produced by 3B productions Bunbuku, MI Movies and France 3 cinema.

The Venice Film Festival will take place from 28 August to 7 September.

