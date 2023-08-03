Vegan influencer’s death: How raw veganism is different from regular veganism | Explained

39-year-old Russian Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away at 39 allegedly after following raw vegan diet for a decade. She had over 16,000 followers on Instagram and 188 posts. Her last post is dated June 10 where she shared a video of her food and wrote- “It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best? And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!”

What is this raw vegan diet?

According to Mumbai based nutritionist, Karishma Chawla, raw vegan diet includes uncooked and unprocessed foods. Again it excludes all foods of animal origin and includes raw foods basically it says foods should be eaten completely raw or heated at temperatures below 104–118°F (40–48°C). It is generally rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, sprouted grains and legumes and the aim is to exclude processed foods. Going raw can help enhance the immune system and again the idea behind going low or exclude processed foods is to help overall wellbeing such as stabilizing blood sugar levels, boost metabolism, help with the body’s detoxification process and help with hormone health and weight management.

How it can be dangerous if it’s not done right?

Looks like raw veganism is an extreme version of veganism. Delhi based Nutritionist Kavita explaining the dangers says, “Let’s be honest this can be a stretch. Make the choice carefully because if you don’t do it right then a lot of nutrients might get short-changed, and you might end up in a deficient state.”

An anonymous friend told Newsflash friend of the influencer said, “A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph. They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket.”

Chawla says, “Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Calcium and sometimes iron and zinc deficiencies are common due to veganism. Eliminating all animal products from the diet increases the risk of certain nutritional deficiencies such as Vitamin B-12, Vitamin D, Calcium, and Omega 3 fatty acids. Yes, to an extent one can consume foods that are fortified with these nutrients, I would insist on supplements to help with deficiencies.”

However, nutritionist, Tripti Gupta begs to differ. She says, “In my knowledge and practice, there have been no dangers associated to being vegan so far. The dangers arise only when an individual is suffering from an unknown disease, eating disorder or is ill informed thereby causing severe and prolonged imbalance of nutrients in their daily diet which can cause weakness, deficiencies, malnourishment and other associated conditions. Hence, any diet if not done right comes with its own set of risks and dangers. One needs to choose a diet plan based on satisfying one’s specific needs, goals and genetics for maintaining optimum health throughout their lifespan. Just that one has to make the added efforts to get the balance right.”

Philosophy behind veganism: adopting the animal freeway

A few years back people didn’t even know how to pronounce the word vegan. And there was another set of people who used to confuse veganism to vegetarianism. But now things have changed and veganism is far deeper than being a fad, trend or culture. Vegans around the world believe, it is a way of life that embarks on moral values of non-violence and collective sustainability. It is a life-changing transformation that is free of any religion, propaganda, lies, violence, guilt, cruelty, rules, agenda, guru, or a guidebook.

Devgan says, “Being a vegan needs a lot of thought and effort investment, and of course, easy access to good quality produce too. Plus, I believe that while veganism a good way to eat and live, it is important to understand its ethos right. It does not ‘just’ mean excluding certain foods, in fact it is more about ensuring that you eat enough of the right stuff to make sure that all dietary requirements are met adequately.”