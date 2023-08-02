39-year-old Russian Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away at 39 allegedly after following raw vegan diet for a decade.

A friend speaks

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph. They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified,” the anonymous friend told Newsflash.

Mother’s statement

According to reports, her mother has said Zhanna’s died due to ‘cholera-like infection’.

Following on Instagram

She had over 16,000 followers on Instagram and 188 posts. Her last post is dated June 10 where she shared a video of her food and wrote- “It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best? And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

Time to gain weight

Talking about the fruit season in Thailand, she wrote another post and stated- “And finally it’s a Fruits Seasons in Thailand! This is the most awaited time! Time to gain weight! The amazing variety of thai fruits A typical thai tradition meal includes eating seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are well-known for being delicious and fresh. You will never be bored with plenty of choices all year round.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

A glimpse of her meal

Another post of the influencer said- “I just meI like a simple mono meal. No salt, less fat, and no oil and no dehydrated food! Just simple mono meal! That’s all! And this is my level after 10 years to been of raw vegan.

Today my meal is :

Avocado Kefir

Tomato Cherry

Avocado.”