Veere Di Wedding rakes in Rs 12.25 cr on Day 2; Bhavesh Joshi Superhero struggles to make an impact

It had already been reported that Veere Di Wedding — which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in main roles — had an impressive opening of Rs 10.70 crore making it the third highest opening for a movie in 2018.

#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

Now, the second day figures are in and Veere Di Wedding, which has been well received by the audience, has bettered its performance at the box-office even further. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Shashanka Ghosh directed movie has raked in Rs 12.25 crore on the second day of its release (Saturday) bring it's domestic total to Rs 22.95 crore.

#VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too... Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was released alongside Veere Di Wedding but has failed to make its presence felt at the box-office. The Vikramaditya Motwane directed movie has managed to make only Rs 25-30 lakhs on its opening day of released, according to report in NDTV.

Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues with its strong performance at the box-office and has now raked in more than Rs 112 crore in India. The spy drama has managed to make Rs 1.05 crore on its fourth Friday and Rs 1.70 crore on the fourth Saturday.

#Raazi continues its DREAM RUN... Strong footfalls on fourth Sat is a rarity in today’s times... EXCELLENT... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 112.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 15:18 PM