Veere Di Wedding rakes in Rs 12.25 cr on Day 2; Bhavesh Joshi Superhero struggles to make an impact

FP Staff

Jun,03 2018 15:18:53 IST

It had already been reported that Veere Di Wedding — which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in main roles — had an impressive opening of Rs 10.70 crore making it the third highest opening for a movie in 2018.

Now, the second day figures are in and Veere Di Wedding, which has been well received by the audience, has bettered its performance at the box-office even further. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Shashanka Ghosh directed movie has raked in Rs 12.25 crore on the second day of its release (Saturday) bring it's domestic total to Rs 22.95 crore.

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was released alongside Veere Di Wedding but has failed to make its presence felt at the box-office. The Vikramaditya Motwane directed movie has managed to make only Rs 25-30 lakhs on its opening day of released, according to report in NDTV.

Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues with its strong performance at the box-office and has now raked in more than Rs 112 crore in India. The spy drama has managed to make Rs 1.05 crore on its fourth Friday and Rs 1.70 crore on the fourth Saturday.

