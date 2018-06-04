You are here:

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi box office collection: Kareena-Sonam starrer mints Rs 36.5 cr in opening weekend

On 1 June, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a thunderous arrival at the box office with their film Veere Di Wedding that also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film's opening collection was 2018's third-highest; the film minted Rs 10.70 crore on its first day.

Read: Veere Di Wedding secures third highest opening of 2018 — a huge feat for a film about girlfriends

Continuing its success streak, Veere Di Wedding, made a phenomenal growth over the weekend and cashed in Rs 36.5 crore in three days of its theatrical release.

Film critic and film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the opening weekend collection of the film:

#VeereDiWedding pulls a BIG SURPRISE... Packs a FANTASTIC TOTAL in its opening weekend... North circuits in particular are ROCKING... Storms into Top 5 opening weekends of 2018... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 36.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr 3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr 5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 36.52 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Directed by Khoobsurat-helmer Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding promises not to be a run-of-the-mill 'chick flick', but a film about friendship and female bonding. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out has minted Rs 51.44 cr in five weeks of its release.

#102NotOut is STEADY... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs, Sat 58 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 26 lakhs, Tue 26 lakhs, Wed 27 lakhs, Thu 25 lakhs... [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, Sat 20 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 51.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

#102NotOut biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 27.70 cr Week 2: ₹ 14.16 cr Week 3: ₹ 6.23 cr Week 4: ₹ 2.70 cr Weekend 5: ₹ 65 lakhs Total: ₹ 51.44 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi has managed to a thundering business at the box-office. Having enlisted itself in the Rs 100-crore club, Raazi is one of the very few female-led films which got both critical as well as immense commercial success.

#Raazi continues to SPARKLE... All set to emerge Alia Bhatt’s HIGHEST GROSSER... Nears *lifetime biz* of #BKD... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 114.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr Week 3: ₹ 18.21 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 5.05 cr Total: ₹ 114.89 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which is enjoying a steady run at the box-office post its release on 25 May, in nearing the Rs 50 crore mark.

#Parmanu catches momentum, yet again, on [second] Sat and Sun... Nears ₹ 50 cr mark... Strong word of mouth has been its biggest strength, post release... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 45.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

#Parmanu biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 10.14 cr Total: ₹ 45.55 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 17:41 PM