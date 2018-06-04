You are here:

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi box office collection: Kareena-Sonam starrer mints Rs 36.5 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Jun,04 2018 17:41:34 IST

On 1 June, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a thunderous arrival at the box office with their film Veere Di Wedding that also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film's opening collection was 2018's third-highest; the film minted Rs 10.70 crore on its first day.

Read: Veere Di Wedding secures third highest opening of 2018 — a huge feat for a film about girlfriends

Continuing its success streak, Veere Di Wedding, made a phenomenal growth over the weekend and cashed in Rs 36.5 crore in three days of its theatrical release.

Film critic and film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the opening weekend collection of the film:

Directed by Khoobsurat-helmer Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding promises not to be a run-of-the-mill 'chick flick', but a film about friendship and female bonding. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out has minted Rs 51.44 cr in five weeks of its release.

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi has managed to a thundering business at the box-office. Having enlisted itself in the Rs 100-crore club, Raazi is one of the very few female-led films which got both critical as well as immense commercial success.

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which is enjoying a steady run at the box-office post its release on 25 May, in nearing the Rs 50 crore mark.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 17:41 PM

tags: #102 Not Out #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran #raazi #Veere Di Wedding

