Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham's films cross Rs 50 cr mark

FP Staff

Jun,07 2018 12:04:42 IST

In the past few weeks there have been many big releases in Bollywood — like the historical action drama Parmanu and comedy Veere Di Wedding.

Parmanu did not have a smooth opening, earning only Rs 4.82 crore, which according to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh was due to 'limited promotions' as well as the clash with IPL matches.

The film's growth steadily picked up due to word of mouth publicity and has now crossed the 50 crore mark in box office collections.  Parmanu is based on the series of nuclear bomb tests conducted in 1998 in Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer released in cinemas on 25 May.

Veere Di Wedding has done remarkable business at the box office, securing the third biggest opening of 2018. Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had also crossed the 50 crore milestone. He mentioned that the film's collection could be affected due to the release of Rajinikanth's Kaala and, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Veere Di Wedding is a coming of age comedy about four female friends with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. It has also tried to bust any stereotypes typically associated with a Bollywood film with an all female star cast. It released in theatres on 1 June.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 12:04 PM

