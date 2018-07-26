Veep season 7, Final instalment of Julia Louis-Dreyfus's political satire comedy, to premiere in 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starrer political comedy show Veep is gearing up for its seventh and final season. Deadline reports that the production is scheduled to kick off in October, said Casey Bloys, HBO's head of programming. In 2017, the network had also announced that the Emmy-winning show would end with season seven.

The shooting schedule had been stalled following Louis-Dreyfus's breast cancer diagnosis and to allow the actress to recuperate from her treatment. She revealed the news of her diagnosis in September 2017 , a day after the Emmys aired, and has kept her fans and followers in the loop on her progress.

To mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment in January, she posted a video of her sons Charlie and Henry lip-syncing Michael Jackon's 'Beat It'. Following this, the actress shared a photo of herself post-surgery.

Veep follows Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer as the Vice-President or veep, who also has a brief stint as the POTUS. Two time Emmy winner Tony Hale also stars in the show alongside Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson. The first season of the show premiered in 2012.

