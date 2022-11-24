After wooing movie buffs with his acting for almost two decades, Riteish Deshmukh is back to woo the audience with his directorial skills. Yes, you read that right. Actor-turned-director Riteish is coming along with his directorial debut Ved. Ever since the actor announced the title of the film, it was truly hard for fans to calm their horses. This is because the movie is super special as it not only marks Riteish’s directorial debut but also marks Genelia D’Souza’s comeback on the big screen who is playing the lead role in the movie. However, the fans seem to be in for a treat on Thursday, as makers have finally unveiled the teaser of their upcoming Marathi film. Now, Ved in English means crazy, and this is exactly what Riteish’s close friend and Housefull co-star Akshay Kumar felt after watching its teaser.

The much-awaited teaser of Ved was first unveiled by Riteish himself. The Housefull actor took to his official Instagram account to share the gripping teaser of his upcoming movie. While unveiling the teaser Riteish wrote in the caption in Marathi, “A new journey is starting. My first step is directing. A little eagerness in the mind.. a little fear … but a lot of madness. Hope you like it. May there be blessings and love. Madness from my heart to yours – presenting ‘VED’ – my first directorial Marathi film.”

Praising the teaser of his close friend’s first directorial, Akshay shared the teaser and wrote in Marathi, “My brother and actor have now become a director. I saw the teaser of his first Marathi film directed by him and honestly, I got crazy. You will also have to see it….. Ved! Best wishes my dearest Genelia and Riteish.”

The teaser video of Riteish’s upcoming film opens with the actor saying, “Love! Love is like an ocean. Some get to surf the waves, some get stranded on the shore.” Apart from affirming the fact that it’s a romantic film, the teaser video gives a glance at Riteish’s intense looks as he gets mad in love. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Genelia sporting a simple look in a maroon saree, which is truly unmissable.

Interestingly, Salman Khan, who shared the screen space with Riteish in his debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari, will also be seen doing a cameo in his upcoming movie. Apart from Riteish, Genelia, and Salman, the movie, which will hit the theatres on 30 December, also features Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in prominent characters.

