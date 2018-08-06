You are here:

Varun Grover criticises Helicopter Eela makers for failing to credit lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the trailer

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 12:59:07 IST

Varun Grover, who has written critically acclaimed films and TV shows such as Masaan and Sacred Games, has called out the makers of Helicopter Eela for failing to mention lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the main credits of the trailer.

The trailer of the Kajol-starrer was released on 5 August and according to Grover, it is "cut mostly on songs (written by Kirkire with presumably a team of writers)". He further added that writers are usually considered "dispensable" in Bollywood and often conveniently brushed aside in the main credits.

Kajol in a still from the trailer of Helicopter Eela. YouTube

Soon after Grover's tweet, Ajay Devgn, co-producer of the film, issued an apology on Twitter and said the 'mistake' was being rectified.

Kirkire, who is a National Award-winning lyricist, replied to Devgn's tweet: "Thank you sir! Very graceful on your part." Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is slated to release on 8 September.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 12:59 PM

tags: #Ajay Devgn #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Helicopter Eela #Helicopter Eela trailer #Kajol #Swanand Kirkire #Varun Grover

