Varun Dhawan to reunite with Shashank Khaitan for Karan Johar's spy thriller, Rannbhoomi stands postponed

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have earlier collaborated on the Dulhania franchise, which has fared considerably well at the box office. Dhawan and Khaitan were scheduled to collaborate for the third time on Rannbhoomi, touted to be an epic war saga. The film was to be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

DNA reports that Rannbhoomi has been postponed and instead, Khaitan will begin work on another Dharma project which will be a spy thriller. The same report states Shashank has been designing an espionage thriller and has bounced off the idea to both Karan and Varun. The film is expected to go on floors in 2019. This news was confirmed by the director himself when he said, “Yes, I’m doing an action entertainer with Varun. We are still scripting the movie. It’s something both he and I have never done before.”

The report further adds that he film will have a design akin to the Jack Ryan or the Bourne franchises. Dhawan will depict a special agent in the upcoming project, which Karan, Khaitan and Dhawan want to present 'differently'. Eminent stunt experts from Hollywood are also being called to carry out action sequences.

Talking about Rannbhoomi, Khaitan said that he will need time on the project as he wants "to be sure of the world" he was creating after thorough research.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 12:18 PM