Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan to make an action-thriller before working on Rannbhoomi

Shashank Khaitan, director of Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya among others, is preparing to start work on his next project, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The upcoming film is in the scripting stages and is scheduled to go on the floors by May 2019.

“Shashank will give Karan Johar (the producer) a narration before beginning work on casting,” a source said.

The film will also kick off before Shashank's other film Rannbhoomi, which features Varun Dhawan. Rannbhoomi was slated for a Diwali 2020 release; however, the report adds that the film will begin only after the action-thriller has been released.

Speaking about the project, director Khaitan had earlier said, "Rannbhoomi is a warrior film, which showcases love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge, and heroism. I remember, I began developing it in December 2015 and shared the idea with Varun, who got excited about it. Now, Karan has given us the wings to fly and we are excited to turn this dream into a reality," as reported by DNA.

Rannbhoomi will be Varun's third collaboration with Khaitan and Johar after the two films in the Dulhania franchise.

No other details regarding the action-thriller has yet been revealed.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 17:28 PM