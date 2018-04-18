Varun Dhawan to reportedly get Rs 32 cr for Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film, much higher than Katrina Kaif's fee

Varun Dhawan has definitely emerged as one of the most-sought-after young actors today. With (only) hits and blockbusters to his credit, and films spanning multiple genres, Dhawan commands a huge fan following. His stints in films like Student of the Year, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2 and Judwaa 2 are testimonies to his impeccable dancing skills.

It is reported that Dhawan is going to be paid an enormous amount in his upcoming film, directed by Remo D'Souza. According to a report by DNA, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star is going to mint Rs 32 crore from the film that is touted to be the 'biggest dance film ever'.

Dhawan's fee comes across as exorbitantly high, if compared to his co-star Katrina Kaif (who is much senior to him — both in age and experience in Bollywood). Kaif is reported to make only Rs 7 crore from the film, while the choreographer-turned-director D'Souza will rake in Rs 12 crore for helming the project, adds the DNA report.

Dhawan recently starred alongside debutante Banita Sandhu in Shoojit Sircar's October, which is currently being lauded both by critics and viewers for its poetic storytelling and effortless performances. He will also be seen in YRF's Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma, scheduled to release later this year.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 20:46 PM