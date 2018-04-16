You are here:

October box office collection: Varun Dhawan-starrer rakes in Rs 20.25 crore over opening weekend

FP Staff

Apr,16 2018 12:25:31 IST

With October, Varun Dhawan has proven that critically acclaimed films can excel commercially too. Although Shoojit Sircar's bittersweet drama recorded a slow opening, it has managed to get back in the race with an impressive opening weekend. The film has raked in Rs 20.25 crore in the first three days of its release.

Varun Dhawan/Image from Twitter.

Varun Dhawan/Image from Twitter.

Although the amount earned by October is abysmal when compared to the box office collection of Judwaa 2 (which earned Rs. 15.5 crore on its opening day), it does seem like a win for a film of its genre.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October is the story of Dan, a hotel management trainee (played by Dhawan) who finds himself deeply disturbed after one of his friends (Banita Sandhu) lands up in the ICU post an accident. He is unable to wrap his head around the fact the rest of his circle is unaffected by Shiuli's condition and  continue to live life like nothing ever happened.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 12:25 PM

