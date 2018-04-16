October box office collection: Varun Dhawan-starrer rakes in Rs 20.25 crore over opening weekend

With October, Varun Dhawan has proven that critically acclaimed films can excel commercially too. Although Shoojit Sircar's bittersweet drama recorded a slow opening, it has managed to get back in the race with an impressive opening weekend. The film has raked in Rs 20.25 crore in the first three days of its release.

#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Although the amount earned by October is abysmal when compared to the box office collection of Judwaa 2 (which earned Rs. 15.5 crore on its opening day), it does seem like a win for a film of its genre.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October is the story of Dan, a hotel management trainee (played by Dhawan) who finds himself deeply disturbed after one of his friends (Banita Sandhu) lands up in the ICU post an accident. He is unable to wrap his head around the fact the rest of his circle is unaffected by Shiuli's condition and continue to live life like nothing ever happened.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 12:25 PM