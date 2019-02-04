Varun Dhawan shares still from Remo D'souza's yet untitled dance film, says its 'one step closer to name'

Actor Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza is touted to be India's biggest dance film. Reports also claim that the duo has teamed up for the third installment of the hit ABCD franchise. While the title of the upcoming dance film is yet to be announced, Varun recently took to Twitter to share a sneak peek from his upcoming release.

Sharing the post, the 31-year-old actor writes,"The rule breakers are here." However, the name of the dance film is still under the wraps.

Apart from Varun, the yet untitled dance movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. In the film, while Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10 February along with the two female leads, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is slated to release on 8 November.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 12:27:06 IST