Bawaal revolves around a small-town man who wishes to marry the most beautiful woman in his town. The film is being produced on a grand scale and is said to be Varun Dhawan's most expensive movie to date.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy shooting for their upcoming movie Bawaal in Poland for the past couple of weeks now. While the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled for a release in the summer of next year, the stars have been sharing the glimpse of the time they spent in Poland and other places in Europe for the shoot of the film.

Earlier, Kapoor shared a couple of BTS pictures and wrote a long note for Varun Dhawan and the director of the film as she wrapped up its shoot. Now, the Judwaa 2 actor in his latest post provided a glimpse of his time in Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan wrote, "Summer of #Bawaal In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1."

In the first picture shared by the actor, one could see him leaning from the train and holding the hand of a little girl. In his next picture, the actor looks dapper and is seen posing against a beautiful background. Then there is a sun-kissed selfie of him along with Janhvi Kapoor. We can also see him taking a selfie from apparently a balcony in one of the other pictures in the post.

Bawaal revolves around a small-town man who wishes to marry the most beautiful woman in his town. The film is being produced on a grand scale and is said to be Varun Dhawan's most expensive movie to date.

Varun is currently riding high on the success of his film Jugjugg Jeeyo while Janhvi Kapoor’s last film was Roohi. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time in Bawaal which is slated to release on 7th April in 2023.

Talking about Dhawan’s work front, he has a number of films in his kitty and one of them is Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.