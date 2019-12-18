Varun Dhawan says he will make his views on CAA public 'once the situation has been studied'

The trailer launch event for Varun Dhawan's next release, Street Dancer 3D, took place on 18 December in Mumbai.

The actor, spoke about not openly expressing his view on the ongoing unrest in the country and student protests in response to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While many actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Sayani Gupta, Parvathy, Siddharth and Ali Fazal had voiced their dissent against the CAA, Dhawan gave his reasons for his silence.

"Personally, I am not scared of anyone. I love my country and my countrymen. The reason why I don't want to comment exactly on what's happening because there are 4-5 versions floating. When you're a public figure, people follow you. So once the situation has been studied, definitely I will give out my viewpoint concerning something (sic)."

"It is very wrong of us to comment until we are 100 percent aware of what's happening. Definitely, any kind of force, used against peaceful protesters is wrong. We're agreeing with that. But there are other law and order situations which are occurring, and other celebs have also commented on that too and said that it is wrong. So, there are two sides to it. Right now it is such a sensitive matter that it's very easy to say something or slam anyone. But I need to have proper knowledge about it," he said.

The actor explained he is not in favour or against anyone and neither is he speaking out of fear. He said he is trying to be careful about what he says about the country's state of affairs so that his views do not offend anyone.

Dhawan further stated that it is not necessary to post everything on social media. "Today, social media has become a medium of speaking out. If you haven't tweeted, then you're wrong. But how does it matter? Is entire India on twitter? No, so what I feel is that I can have those conversations with my parents in my living room, with my friends and I think the best way for all of us to make a difference is by living your life with honesty."

