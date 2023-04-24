It is a notion that children of popular Bollywood celebrities get their big breaks in the industry with the influence and name of their families. However, this was not the case with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who comes from the renowned Dhawan family. Varun Dhawan, who celebrates his 36th birthday today, once opened up on how his father-director David Dhawan never supported him in getting privileges and instead pushed him to move ahead on his own merit. Recalling an incident from his school days, the actor revealed how his father refused to help him get into a posh school through influence.

Varun who has completed a decade in Bollywood got his first break with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year alongside debutant actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. There’s been no looking back for him since then.

When David Dhawan refused to get Varun Dhawan into a posh school

Speaking to GQ India, the Bhediya actor recalled how he wanted to switch to the newly-opened Dhirubhai Ambani School after seeing most of his friends going for it.

“I was in 10th standard when I remember asking my dad to make a call so that I get into the school as a lot of my friends were applying for admission. The results came and I didn’t get in. When I asked him about the same, he refused and said that I wasn’t supposed to get in,” Varun said.

It is pertinent to note that, not just in school, the veteran filmmaker has always remained strict with Varun in terms of rules. The actor also shared how his father was an outsider in the industry and had to work very hard to make it through. “I knew from a young age that my father would want me to move ahead in life on my own merit, just like he did,” he said.

Despite making his debut with Karan Johar, Varun did end up working with his father in films like Main Tera Hero(2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

Last seen in the 2022 film Bhediya, Varun will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. He has been also roped in for the Indian version of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel.

