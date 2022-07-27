Celebrities shower love and wishes on Kriti Sanon on her birthday.

Varun Dhawan will be seen next with Kriti Sanon in their upcoming horror comedy Bhediya. The actors wrapped up their shooting schedule recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

The leading duo shares a great rapport off-screen and they often shared glimpses from sets having a gala time together. Varun Dhawan took to his social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message for Kriti Sanon, which reads, “Always wanna see you happy smiling loving life and achieving your goals. See you soon and here’s to many more heart heart conversations @kritisanon. I wolf you 🐺.”

Kriti and Varun Dhawan will be sharing silver-screen after 7 years in Bhediya, which is produced by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It will hit theatres 25th November, 2022 and the fans can’t wait to witness the duo’s sizzling chemistry, yet again.

Kriti Sanon, who turned 32, also received birthday wishes from her B-Town buddies like Kartik Aryan, Farah Khan, Rhea Kapoor and others. She also doing Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Kriti Sanon is also a fitness freak person in real life.

Kriti Sanon has five films in pipeline Shehzada, Adipurush, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Ganapath,Bhediya. She had done her debut film in 2014 Heropanti, she has also worked in south industry like Dohchay, Nenokkdinea and many more.

