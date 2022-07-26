Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the shoot of Mimi on the film's one year anniversary.

It's hard to deny that Kriti Sanon has given one of the best performances of her life in Mimi. The actress went on to stun the audience by playing the character of a surrogate mother. It's due to her strong acting that such an important subject was showcased on the screen with such ease. Today the film has completed its 1 year-long journey and the actress brought back the memories with an adorable video. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a short video that encapsulates the BTS moments of the film, and some movie extracts which is enough to get down the memory lane of this flawless tale.

The actress wrote:

"Mimi Turns 1 !!

And the love is still pouring in.. A film that gave me so so much as an actor! The memories and experience of this journey is beyond Priceless!

Mimi made me feel Alive and how!

Missing everyone attached to the film today.. @laxman.utekar sir, #Dinoo, @pankajtripathi sir, @saietamhankar , Supriya ma’am, Manoj sir, @clanwander my Jacob, @aidanwhytock , @evelynedwards1 , @rohanshankar06, @abhishekkapur20 @vidhi_mystery and the entire crew.. ❤️❤️

You guys have my heart!

@maddockfilms"

While Kriti has garnered immense love for her brilliant performance in Mimi recently the actress also won the IIFA award for the best actress for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a huge lineup of films like Adipurush with Prabhas, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.