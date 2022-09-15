While the latest episode managed to dig deep and bring out some unheard confessions from the actors, fans were surely stunned to learn how Varun felt after Karan Johar didn’t cast him in his recent projects.

Candidly taking fans a step closer to the secrets of their favourite celebrities, the latest episode of the much-loved Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally here. Turning the conversation steamy, spicy, and sizzling, the Koffee couch witnessed the energetic co-stars of Juggjugg Jeeyo Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in its 11th episode. While the latest episode managed to dig deep and bring out some unheard confessions from the actors, fans were surely stunned to learn how Varun felt after Karan Johar didn’t cast him in his recent projects. When the actor was quizzed about his feelings about not being casted in his recent movies, Varun was quick to reveal that while that got him thinking, he even questioned his ability as an actor.

Giving you a little backdrop, after launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra ten years ago in his Student Of The Year, KJo has always stood with them as a mentor. While there were a wave of projects for which Karan and Varun collaborated following his debut, Juggjugg Jeeyo marked their first project together, after the debacle of Kalank. However, it is almost half a decade later that Karan Johar has once again worn the director’s hat and sat on the filmmaker’s chair with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. So during their conversation in the latest episode of the celebrity chat show, when Karan asked Varun how he felt when the filmmaker signed Ranveer Singh for a movie over him?

While questioning himself, Varun said, “It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films?” The actor added that along the line sometimes he even thinks that if KJo thinks that he cannot do these roles. He added, “For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyze where I can possibly improve.”

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile on the work front, very soon Varun will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya featuring Kriti Sanon. The actor even has a jam-packed pipeline with the projects like Bawaal and Sanki.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.