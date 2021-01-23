Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan spotted at venue

As per several media outlets, Varun Dhawan has reached Alibaug along with his family members for the sangeet ceremony.

Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on 24 January.

Ahead of the wedding, a Sangeet ceremony is reportedly going to take place at the resort, called The Mansion House, which has been chosen as the venue and stars have started to reach the destination.

Dhawan was spotted earlier today arriving at the venue, a day after the bride, fashion designer Natasha, was seen leaving her Mumbai residence for Alibaug. Dressed in a simple white tee and blue jeans, Varun was seen sporting a bearded look as he came out of his car. The actor was wearing a black coloured mask which he promptly removed to pose for the paparazzi.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is related to Varun from his mother’s side, was captured entering the resort as well. He wore a black tee and trouser under a white coat. As per reports, he is going to look after the bride and groom’s costume for the wedding.

Soon, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was also spotted.

Earlier, Natasha was captured along with her parents on Friday arriving at the wedding venue.

Varun’s family, including father filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother and director Rohit Dhawan, sister-in-law and niece were also spotted reaching the destination a day before. David’s brother actor Anil Dhawan and his family were in attendance too.

Check out some of the pictures and videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

According to a report by Times of India, the guest list is being kept small due to the pandemic and many top tier Bollywood celebs will miss out on the wedding. However, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Jacqueline Fernandez are likely to be present.

As per Pinkvilla, Remo D’souza, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Vasu Bhagnani will also be present.