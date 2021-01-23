Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Duo reach Alibaug for festivities, state reports

As per reports, Varun Dhawan is getting married to Natasha Dalal on 24 January in an intimate ceremony in an Alibaug resort.

Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are reportedly getting married 24 January at a beach resort in Alibaug.

Hence, the preparations for the wedding are underway, reports India Today. The report states both Dhawan and Dalal are already on their way to the venue. The sangeet ceremony is set to take place today.

Check out some of the pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their way to Alibaug

The wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance. It will be attended by 50 guests due to the restrictions owing to the pandemic. Several reports state Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Shah Rukh Khan will be present at the wedding. A report in Pinkvilla states the couple will jet off to Instanbul for their honeymoon right after the festivities.

Another report states ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been tasked to dress the duo up.