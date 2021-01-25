Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding: Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulate newly married couple on social media

Karan Johar congratulated Varun Dhawan on Instagram and wrote he is filled with 'a multitude of emotions and memories.'

Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The nuptials took place in Alibaug with about 40-50 people in attendance.

It was reported that the wedding was held with all COVID-19 precautions in place. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan's Bollywood career with Student of the Year, was also present from the groom's side. Prior to his debut, Dhawan worked with Johar as an assistant director on My Name is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Johar shared congratulated the couple with a post and recalled working with Dhawan.

Here is the post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who unable to attend the wedding, left a congratulatory note for the groom on her Instagram story. Sharing a snap from the marriage ceremony, The White Tiger actress wrote: “Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness”.

Actress Kiara Advani, Dhawan's co-star in the upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, referenced to the title of their upcoming movie and wrote: “Jugg Jugg Jeeyoooooo” in the caption of her Instagram story along with wishing the newly married couple “ a lifetime of love and happiness”.

Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero co-actor Kavish Majmudar shared a selfie with the groom.

Here is the post