Varun Dhawan marries longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug, shares pictures from ceremony on Instagram

After days of speculation around his wedding, Varun Dhawan made the development official by posting pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Actor Varun Dhawan married longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday.

After days of speculation around his wedding and pictures of guests leaving Mumbai to arrive at the venue, Varun made the development official through images posted on his Instagram account.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Varun's close associates Karan Johar, costume designer Manish Malhotra, and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan among others. While Varun has been mentored by Johar and his company Dharma Productions, he has collaborated with Khaitan for the Dulhania franchise. Malhotra has designed Varun's costumes in films like Student of the Year and Kalank.

The wedding ceremony was reportedly a close-knit affair of 50 guests owing to the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalal is a fashion designer who owns her label that deals in lehengas, gowns, and bridal wear.

The duo have known each other since school. As per an interview to Hello!, Dalal revealed while they were friends since school, they began dating only in their mid-20s right before she moved to New York for graduation in fashion designing.

Varun, son of Lali Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan, and brother of filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, began his acting career with Karan Johar's campus caper Student of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Director to Johar in the latter's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Varun has since appeared in a number of blockbusters since his debut, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, and Judwaa 2.

His most recent release was father David's comedy Coolie No. 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video India last Christmas. Varun has most recently shot for Jug Jug Jeeyo, another Dharma Productions film, directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.