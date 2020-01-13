Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan reunite for upcoming Mr Lele; film will release on 1 January, 2021

Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan have reunited for a new film, Mr Lele, which will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The first look of Varun from the film has been released.

Varun and Shashank, who previously worked on the Dulhania franchise, have come together for a quirky 'epic entertainer.' The first look of the actor sees him in a completely bewildered state, probably on a run, with a gun hanging from his hand.

While the full cast and plot are yet to be revealed, Mr Lele is slated to release on 1 January, 2021.

Check out the first look here

The dream team is back and they are bound to bring in 2021 with another round of an epic entertainer!💯

Presenting @Varun_dvn in and as #MrLele, releasing 1st Jan, 2021! There are more members to this family coming soon!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/XILkV0Hpbr — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending... Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania!😉 Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza "lele"! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oWLgsjthrA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 12, 2020

Earlier last week, Varun had announced the film during the song launch of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, but refused to indulge in more details. “Yes, I’m working with Shashank on his next. But I can’t announce the rest of the casting details. I’ll let Karan Johar sir do that,” Varun told reporters.

The 32-year-old actor, who broke out with 2012’s Student of the Year, has since featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movies such as Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Judwaa 2 and October, among others.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 11:35:37 IST