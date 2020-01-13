You are here:

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan reunite for upcoming Mr Lele; film will release on 1 January, 2021

FP Staff

Jan 13, 2020 11:35:37 IST

Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan have reunited for a new film, Mr Lele, which will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The first look of Varun from the film has been released.

Varun and Shashank, who previously worked on the Dulhania franchise, have come together for a quirky 'epic entertainer.' The first look of the actor sees him in a completely bewildered state, probably on a run, with a gun hanging from his hand.

While the full cast and plot are yet to be revealed, Mr Lele is slated to release on 1 January, 2021.

Check out the first look here

Earlier last week, Varun had announced the film during the song launch of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, but refused to indulge in more details. “Yes, I’m working with Shashank on his next. But I can’t announce the rest of the casting details. I’ll let Karan Johar sir do that,” Varun told reporters.

The 32-year-old actor, who broke out with 2012’s Student of the Year, has since featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movies such as Main Tera Hero, BadlapurJudwaa 2 and October, among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 11:35:37 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dharma Productions , Karan Johar , MrLele , Shareworthy , Shashank Khaitan , Varun Dhawan

also see

Varun Dhawan to reunite with Badrinath ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan for Mr Lele

Varun Dhawan to reunite with Badrinath ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan for Mr Lele

Karan Johar announces Dharma Productions' next film, on Indian spymaster and R&AW founder RN Kao

Karan Johar announces Dharma Productions' next film, on Indian spymaster and R&AW founder RN Kao

Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh's comedy nears Rs 150 cr mark on Day 8

Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh's comedy nears Rs 150 cr mark on Day 8