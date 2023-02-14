Valentine’s Day is all about indulging in acts of affection and creating cherished memories. If you’re looking for a unique and intimate way to make it more special, we have specially curated a list of the best romantic OTT series just for the love-birds. Whether you’re in the mood for listening to romance series or watching a dramatic tale of love, this list has you covered.

Silent Love

Genre: Romance

Platform: Pocket FM

Tiya, an innocent young woman, endures a cruel existence under the tyranny of her stepmother and siblings, and her heart is further broken when her love interest betrays her. Just as she thinks things can’t get any worse, a mysterious stranger enters her world. Who is this enigmatic figure? Does he come bearing dark intentions, or is he a beacon of hope amidst the chaos? Will Tiya finally find the love she deserves, or will this stranger prove to be a fleeting distraction? Follow Tiya on her journey as she uncovers the truth about this silent love that has entered her life. Will it be the beginning of a new chapter filled with love and happiness, or will it lead to more heartbreak? Tune in to find out

Mismatched

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Mismatched is a romantic comedy series released on Netflix. The series is based on the story of two college students who are paired together for a project and end up discovering love. The two students come from very different backgrounds and personalities, but their relationship starts to blossom over time. The show explores the ups and downs of their relationship, and the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of love. The series features an ensemble cast of young actors and has received positive reviews for its lighthearted take on the genre and relatable portrayal of millennial relationships.

Yeh Rishta Kaisa Hai

Genre: Romance

Platform: Pocket FM

The eve of her wedding, the bride’s heart is shattered as her fiancé abandons her for his secretary. In a moment of desperation, she ties the knot with a stranger at a marriage bureau. On their wedding night, she informs her new husband that their union will never go beyond mere companionship. But the groom wonders, can love truly flourish if they don’t at least give it a chance? Will this unexpected marriage blossom into a love story for the ages?

Little Things

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Little Things is a popular Netflix original series that can be a great watch for Valentine’s Day. This romantic comedy-drama series follows the daily life of a young couple, Dhruv and Kavya, as they navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship and try to make things work. The series provides a realistic and relatable portrayal of modern relationships, with all their complexities and joys. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, “Little Things” is a must-watch series that will make you laugh, smile, and feel good. So why not snuggle up with your special someone and enjoy a relaxing and heartwarming Valentine’s Day with “Little Things” on Netflix.

College Romance

Genre: Romance

Platform: SonyLiv

“College Romance” is a popular romantic comedy series that is available on Sony Liv. The series is set in a college campus and revolves around the lives of three young friends who navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and relationships while they are in college. The show explores the ups and downs of their love lives as they fall in and out of love and experience the ups and downs of relationships. With relatable characters and a light-hearted take on the college romance genre, “College Romance” is a must-watch for anyone looking for a romantic comedy series to enjoy on Sony Liv.

Kashi Ek Prem Kahani

Genre: Romance

Platform: Pocket FM

Kashi, a naive woman from Benares, leads a contented life with her father and relishes her role as a school teacher. But her world is thrown into disarray when she is suddenly married to the haughty Abhay Prathap Singh, a member of royalty. Abhay is taken aback by Kashi’s defiance, and their relationship is put to the test. In a moment of frustration, he leaves her, leaving their future together uncertain. Will Abhay return, or move on to greener pastures? Will Kashi be able to let go and start anew, or will she fight to make their marriage work? Follow the journey of Kashi and Abhay in this captivating tale of love, pride, and determination.

Love Contract

Genre: Romance

Platform: Pocket FM

Kabir is plagued by a mysterious illness that causes him to break out in rashes whenever he gets close to a woman, disrupting his love life. Complicating things further, Kabir is forcibly married to Shreya, who is loved by the family. Meanwhile, Kabir’s heart belongs to another woman, who is despised by his family. Despite the challenges, Kabir decides to make the best of his marriage with Shreya and work through their differences. But Kavya continues to create strife in their relationship. What happens to this story? Will Kabir and Shreya find happiness together, or will their marriage come to an end? Listen to this intriguing tale and discover the fate of Kabir and Shreya’s love

Flames season 3

Genre: Romance

Platform: Prime Video

Flames season 3 is an Amazon Prime Video series that explores the theme of college romance. The show revolves around the lives of young students in a college setting and their experiences with love, heartbreak, and friendship. The series is a must-watch for those looking for a romantic show to watch on Valentine’s Day. The show captures the essence of young love, and viewers can relate to the characters and their emotions. With relatable and engaging storylines, Flames season 3 is an entertaining watch that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Made in Heaven

Genre: Romance

Platform: Prime Video

Made in Heaven is a critically acclaimed Indian original web series that is available to stream on Prime Video. The series explores the intricacies of Indian society and the lives of the rich and the famous, as seen through the eyes of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan. The show is not necessarily a romantic drama, but it does have several love stories intertwined with its overarching narrative, making it an interesting and thought-provoking watch. If you’re looking for a unique and insightful series to enjoy this Valentine’s Day, Made in Heaven is definitely worth considering.

Kitni Mohabbat Hai

Genre: Romance

Platform: Pocket FM

As Meera sat in her room, she suddenly heard the creaking of her balcony door. Her heart racing, she was about to scream for help when a stranger’s hand covered her lips, stilling her fear. This was her first encounter with Akshat, the brother of her roommate Neha. Despite the unorthodox introduction, Meera and Akshat found themselves drawn to each other and their meetings became more frequent. But is their bond just one of friendship or something more? Join us as we unravel the tale of “Kitni Mohabbat Hai” and discover the depth of Meera and Akshat’s feelings for each other.

