Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death update: She tried to get out of her vehicle through the window

Television actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who essayed the role of Jasmine in season two of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai‘, passed away in an unfortunate accident. A report by ETimes stated that the accident took place in Himachal Pradesh where she was traveling with her fiancée and her car lost control. Her brother arrived at the spot to claim the body.

While talking to PTI, SP Kullu Sakshi Verma said, “Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.”

Her show’s producer JD Majethia tweeted- “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi.”

About the show

It turns out that cult comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has allegedly been copied by a Pakistani show. Creator Aatish Kapadia spoke about the plagiarism without naming the particular show back in 2020.

Stating that his morning began by a forwarded video link of the “unofficial remake” of their show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kapadia stated that the ‘word to word’ and ‘frame to frame’ copy had been put on a free video streaming platform and had actors who have performed his written words so badly that he cringed.

The writer added that getting inspired and creating a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is something that he understands.

He went on to refer to the inspiration that Khichdi provided to many makers as they came up with similar content to prove his point.

However, Kapadia added that the problem stems from the fact that most did not understand the logic behind creating “illogical people”.

