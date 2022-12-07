Here comes the dialogue promo of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH and it has everything to take you further into the thrilling and suspenseful world of the film. As the film is dragging toward its release date, the excitement of the audience is constantly on the rise, amid that, the new dialogue promo has come to stimulate the excitement level of the audience.

The dialogue promo of VADH opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them. Amid the rising panic, Sanjay Mishra was seen killing his wife. Now, it would be interesting to see how all these going to turn around in the film.

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022!

The final scene is heartbreaking. They have won a battle, but at the cost of losing what belonged to them. They are no longer haunted, but also leave behind what they call memories. And we exit with these conflicted emotions, to smile or not to smile. Rarely a film instills such contrasting thoughts.

