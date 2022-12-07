Vadh: The new promo featuring Sanjay Mishra is not for the faint hearted
The dialogue promo of VADH opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them.
Here comes the dialogue promo of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH and it has everything to take you further into the thrilling and suspenseful world of the film. As the film is dragging toward its release date, the excitement of the audience is constantly on the rise, amid that, the new dialogue promo has come to stimulate the excitement level of the audience.
The dialogue promo of VADH opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them. Amid the rising panic, Sanjay Mishra was seen killing his wife. Now, it would be interesting to see how all these going to turn around in the film.
View this post on Instagram
VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022!
The final scene is heartbreaking. They have won a battle, but at the cost of losing what belonged to them. They are no longer haunted, but also leave behind what they call memories. And we exit with these conflicted emotions, to smile or not to smile. Rarely a film instills such contrasting thoughts.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Cirkus Trailer Launch: When Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and team roared in red, brought the house down with laughter
The trailer launch happened earlier this week and owing to the theme of the film, was filled with vibrancy, vivacity, and vociferous laughter. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty promise 4 times the fun, Deepika Padukone makes a sensational cameo
Just a while ago, taking to his official Instagram account, Rohit’s lead hero Ranveer dropped a group picture with his entire star cast and asked fans to stay tuned till 1:30 PM when makers will unveil the trailer of their much-awaited film Cirkus.
Anurag Basu announces Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music
Metro In Dino boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.