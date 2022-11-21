Recently, Luv Ranjan Luv Films unveiled the poster of the upcoming thriller film Vadh. Starring veteran stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh is the new title of Gwalior, which is helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. While unveiling the poster of the upcoming movie, the filmmaker also revealed the release date of the movie, 9 December. There is no denying the fact that even 9 December seemed never-ending, with the level of excitement the poster of the film has created. Therefore just a few days after sharing the poster, the makers have now unveiled the first look of their leading actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Along with the first look, the makers also revealed that the trailer for the thriller drama will come out tomorrow.

While sharing their look, the official Instagram page of Luv films wrote in the caption, “Meet Shambhunath Mishra and Manju Mishra, as their mundane life is about to take an astonishing turn. Vadh Trailer out tomorrow!”

Both the actors also took to their social media accounts to share their Vadh looks with the same caption. In the poster, both Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra can be seen with serious looks on their faces. While the first picture features Sanjay Mishra with an intense expression, the second shows the actress looking worried. Sanjay Mishra is sporting a checkered shirt, and Neena Gupta is wearing a floral print saree, draped in a traditional style. To give out more traditional vibes, the actress can be seen sporting a red bindi on her forehead, a smudged kajal in her eyes, and a few bangles in her hands.

Earlier the actors and makers dropped the poster of their upcoming film. In the poster, Sanjay Mishra can be seen sitting in the dark and trying to read Manohar Kahaniyan magazine while maintaining sheer intensity on his face. The actor can be seen keeping the magazine in a direction so that he can get good light. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote in the caption, “Every story has a reason. Know the reason for Vadh only in cinemas on 9 Dec.”

It won’t be wrong to call 2022 to be one of the busiest years for both the veteran stars, who after entertaining the audiences with their multiple recent films, are also awaiting the release of a series of exciting projects. And of the many ones is Vadh.

On the work front, Sanjay Mishra this year entertained the audiences with his performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, and Holy Cow, among others. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, Ravi Singh’s Hasal, and Ashok Yadav’s Ishq Chakallas among others.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is currently riding high on the success of her recent Amitabh Bachchan starrers Goodbye and Uunchai. She will be seen in Viral Shah’s next, and Avishek Ghosh’s Ishq-e-Nadaan.

