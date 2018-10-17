You are here:

Vada Chennai: Dhanush-Vetrimaaran film asked to mute references to Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi by CBFC

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush's new Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai released across theatres in India on Wednesday.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran and produced by Dhanush, the film chronicles 30 years in the life of a gangster from North Chennai.

But it is just yet another film to have run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC), which has demanded a few cuts it deemed to be objectionable and defamatory. Some of these included references to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, reports The News Minute.

Here are the recommended cuts:

Reel 1 : Muted the word 'Jayalalitha' in Shot No.16. (Reel 1) (Defamation) Reel 2 : Muted the word 'Thi Mu Ka' in Shot No.83. (Reel 8) (Defamation) Reel 3 : Removed and replaced the visual of pulling down Ms Jayalalitha from the funeral jeep of Shri MGR in Shot No.121. (Reel 8) (Defamation)

Vada Chennai marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously worked in Polladhavan and Aadukulam. The film features Kaaka Muttai actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead alongside Dhanush. It also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer and Daniel Balaji in crucial roles.

The film's music has been composed by Santosh Narayan with cinematography by Velraj and editing by GB Venkatesh.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 12:52 PM