Vaani Kapoor joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor's yet-untitled directorial

Set in North India, the film will see Ayushmann Khurrana essay the role of an athlete. The shooting is slated to begin in October.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the lead in director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film. As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Ayushmann in the yet-untitled movie.

The film will be a love story set in North India and Ayushmann will be essaying the role of an athlete. The shooting will commence in October.

Read the announcement here

UPDATE... #VaaniKapoor opposite #AyushmannKhurrana in director #AbhishekKapoor's forthcoming film... Not titled yet.. A love story set in #NorthIndia... #Ayushmann will enact the part of an athlete... Starts Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2020

For the role, Ayushmann is expected to undergo a lot of significant physical transformation.

A Times of India report quoted a source saying the team of the upcoming film had a few other names in mind for the female lead, but Abhishek firmly believed that Vaani would be perfect for the role.

Ayushmann has recently said that he is excited as the film will be presenting him in an all-new avatar.

“I have never looked like this on-screen. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it,” the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor said.

The report said that the film will hit the big screens in August 2021.

This is the first time Ayushmann and Vaani will be seen together on screen.

Vaani is also excited about the film. The actress said she has always wanted to work with Abhishek.

"I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," she was quoted as saying.

Calling Ayushmann one of the most talented actors of the generation, Vaani said she is thrilled about her first outing with him.

Ayushmann will also feature in Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming action thriller film that will be releasing on 16 October.

The actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan which was released on Amazon Prime Video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vaani was last seen in the 2019 film War where she essayed the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest.