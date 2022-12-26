Actor Vaani Kapoor has been having the time of her life. Vaani Kapoor is currently on her first ever three-city USA tour and will be seen performing on all her hit songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

The actress left for the US a couple of days back and is currently exploring the city and experienced her first broadway Titanic and thoroughly enjoyed it. She posted multiple stories on her social media from the theatre. Sharing below link:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/_vaanikapoor_/3001344030089127393/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NTU1Mzc3ZGM%3D

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.