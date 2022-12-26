Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor is currently on her first ever three-city USA tour and will be seen performing on all her hit songs.

FP Staff December 26, 2022 19:52:02 IST
Actor Vaani Kapoor has been having the time of her life. Vaani Kapoor is currently on her first ever three-city USA tour and will be seen performing on all her hit songs.

 

The actress left for the US a couple of days back and is currently exploring the city and experienced her first broadway Titanic and thoroughly enjoyed it. She posted multiple stories on her social media from the theatre. Sharing below link:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/_vaanikapoor_/3001344030089127393/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NTU1Mzc3ZGM%3D

 

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 19:52:44 IST

