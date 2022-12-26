Vaani Kapoor experiences her first broadway Titanic on USA tour
Vaani Kapoor is currently on her first ever three-city USA tour and will be seen performing on all her hit songs.
Actor Vaani Kapoor has been having the time of her life. Vaani Kapoor is currently on her first ever three-city USA tour and will be seen performing on all her hit songs.
View this post on Instagram
The actress left for the US a couple of days back and is currently exploring the city and experienced her first broadway Titanic and thoroughly enjoyed it. She posted multiple stories on her social media from the theatre. Sharing below link:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/_vaanikapoor_/3001344030089127393/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NTU1Mzc3ZGM%3D
View this post on Instagram
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Will Avatar: The Way Of Water stand the test of time? Yes and no
James Cameron’s latest will be remembered as part of a great franchise, not as an individual film.
Kate Winslet says, 'We are consistently looking for the younger actors,' gets lauded by Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma
The Titanic star's video was shared by People's Magazine and Kareena, Anushka couldn't stop raving about her words.
IPL Auction 2023: Who is Joshua Little? First Irishman to get IPL contract
Joshua Little has a little history with IPL in the past as he featured as a net bowler with a major franchise in an unforgettable short stint.