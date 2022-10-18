Not every day do we get to see many stellar actors featured in the same film, but filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya seems to have made this come true. Making his comeback almost 7 years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the Rajshri Productions honcho is back with yet another family entertainer Uunchai, but of a different kind. Wondering how we are so sure? Well, this is because on Tuesday makers finally unveiled the trailer of the upcoming multi-starrer film Uunchai, and it is all about age vs grit. This time, Barjatya is not only making its cast shake a leg at an elaborate dance number, but also making them climb Mt. Everest, and “Friendship was their only motivation.”

Featuring veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, Barjatya with Uunchai is venturing into a new genre of adventure. Taking to his official social media account, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer of his upcoming movie.

While sharing the trailer, the veteran star wrote in the caption, “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!” Parineeti Chopra is the youngest star in the cast, and as per the trailer, the actress is essaying the role of a mountaineering trainer.

In the trailer, the actress is all set to lead the team of veteran stars to conquer the highest peak in the world, where they all can “turn into ice” in minutes. The video opens with four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa discussing the idea of summiting Mt Everest, but before they reach a conclusion, Danny passes away due to old age.

Watch the trailer right here:

The remaining three friends come up with a decision to fulfill Danny’s last wish by spreading his ashes at Mt Everest. Parineeti trains all three of them for the task and eventually Neena Gupta and Sarika also join them. The beautiful trailer reaches a conclusion by Kishore Kumar’s iconic Yeh Jeevan Hai playing in the background, as they fulfill the ambitious adventure. The track was claimed as Danny’s favourite song in the film. For those who don’t know, Uunchai is the 60th movie made under Rajshri Productions and is all set to hit the big screens on 11 November.

