The title poster of Double iSmart shows Trishools with blood marks on them. This poster gives us hints about the backdrop of the second franchise of iSmart Shankar.

FP Staff May 14, 2023 17:35:10 IST
It’s been nearly four years since the massive blockbuster iSmart Shankar hit the screens. The deadly combination of Ustaad Ram and sensational director Puri Jagannadh reunite for a much bigger project. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO. The title and release date of the movie has been announced a day before Ram’s birthday (May 15th).

The movie which is going to be the sequel for iSmart Shankar is titled Double iSmart and it pledges double the mass and double the entertainment, this time. Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards.

Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

The other cast and technical crew of the movie will be announced later.

Cast: Ram Pothineni

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur

Banner: Puri Connects

CEO: Vishu Reddy

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 17:35:10 IST

