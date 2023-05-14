Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Puri Connects' Pan India Film Titled 'Double iSmart'
The title poster of Double iSmart shows Trishools with blood marks on them. This poster gives us hints about the backdrop of the second franchise of iSmart Shankar.
It’s been nearly four years since the massive blockbuster iSmart Shankar hit the screens. The deadly combination of Ustaad Ram and sensational director Puri Jagannadh reunite for a much bigger project. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO. The title and release date of the movie has been announced a day before Ram’s birthday (May 15th).
The movie which is going to be the sequel for iSmart Shankar is titled Double iSmart and it pledges double the mass and double the entertainment, this time. Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards.
The ENERGETIC combo of
Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART🔥
A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024💥
Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.
The other cast and technical crew of the movie will be announced later.
Cast: Ram Pothineni
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh
Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur
Banner: Puri Connects
CEO: Vishu Reddy
