One of the most popular and influential Indian pop divas, Usha Uthup turns a year older on Monday, 7 November. In a country where people mostly go in for classical music, Usha is among the exceptional singers who chose the pop genre. Notably, in her young days, she wanted to learn music but was rejected due to her husky voice. However, she not only shrugged off all instances of neglect and rejection but emerged as one of the popular singers, making a huge contribution to the Indian music industry. She is also rightfully called the ‘Queen of Indian Pop’, who came out as an exception in the 90s when singers were known for having sweet and melodious voices.

By singing a variety of hits like Ramba Ho Ho, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Hari Om Hari, Darling, and Koi Yahan Nache Nache, Usha Uthup clearly justified the title given to her and further made her intention to be successful loud and clear after stepping onto the stage. Her talent spoke for her as she emerged as a popstar and went on to work with legends like RD Burman and Bappi Lahiri.

Today on her 75th birthday, we bring you a list of some of the popular songs that will surely leave your foot tapping on the floor.

Usha Uthup’s best songs:

Ramba Ho Ho

Composed by the famous Bappi Lahiri, the song went to the next level with the scintillating voice of Usha Uthup. This track from the 1981 film Armaan went on to become a party favourite.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Teaming up with none other than the legendary Asha Bhosle for singing the title track of the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Usha Uthup sang an English verse in the song.

Hari Om Hari

Yet another of her collaborations with Bappi Lahiri, Hari Om Hari became peppier with the voice of Usha Uthup. The song was part of the 1980 movie Pyaara Dushman, following which Usha also got a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Playback Singer.

Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache

The Bappi Da composition became more special with Usha Uthup’s husky voice. It was featured in the 1982 musical hit Disco Dancer.

One Two Cha Cha Cha

Featured in the 1978 film Shalimaar, this song will definitely make your legs shake and take you to the dance floor.

Darling

Picturised on Priyanka Chopra in the 2011 movie Saat Khoon Maaf, the song ‘Darling‘ was again a superhit number by Uthup. The track was based on a Russian folk song.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.