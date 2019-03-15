Us: Jordan Peele's new horror thriller, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, to hit Indian cinemas on 29 March

Us, director Jordan Peele's much awaited follow-up to his critically-acclaimed horror-thriller Get Out, is all set to release in India on 29 March.

Get Out, Peele's directorial debut, won him the best original screenplay Oscar for tackling racial themes and early reviews of Us, about a family haunted by its doppelgangers, suggest that the new film also breaks ground in the horror genre.

Set in present day, Us features Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway but things start going awry as they are confronted by their doppelgangers.

"The idea for this movie came from a deep-seated fear in doppelganger. I love doppelganger mythologies and the movies that have dealt with them, and I wanted to make my offering to that pantheon of evil-double' films.

"I was drawn to this idea that we are our own worst enemy. That's something we all know intrinsically, but it's a truth we tend to bury. We blame the outsider, we blame the other.' In this movie, the monster has our faces," Peele said in a statement.

Peele has produced the film via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, and Monkeypaw's Ian Cooper. Universal Pictures International India is releasing the film in the country.

The film also stars Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon.

