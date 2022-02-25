Urvashi Rautela turns 28: Model-actress says 'birthday is a great reminder to be thankful'
As Urvashi Rautela gears up to ring in her birthday, a glance through her Instagram photo gallery
Urvashi Rautela, the model actress turns 28 today, 25 February. Former Miss Diva Universe, Urvashi has acted in quite a few Bollywood movies and has a huge fan following. With 45.7 million followers on Instagram, the actress is a rage among millennials.
As the diva gears up to ring in her birthday, let's browse through some of the scintillating photos of the actress from her Instagram photo gallery:
-Looking every inch like a showstopper, Rautela rocked this Cleopatra-style look in style. She was the first Indian woman to ramp walk in Arab Fashion week twice.
-All decked up in an animal printed, thigh-high slit gown, Rautela sizzled in this photo.
-The Pagalpanti actress dazzled in this black, glamorous outfit and made social media users go Gaga over her.
Rautela looks drop dead gorgeous in this blue, heavily embellished attire.
-Looking like a true blue royalty, Rautela posed in this stunning queen-like outfit. She looked jaw-droppingly beautiful.
-The diva looks smoking hot in this cute pink outfit.
-She exudes a rare oomph and charm as she poses on the stairway in this designer wear.
-Rautela looked resplendent in this lehenga choli as she flashed her million dollar smile and twirled happily.
-The stunning model took the internet by storm when she posted this gorgeous photo where she looked ravishing in red.
