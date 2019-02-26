You are here:

Urvashi Rautela shares birthday selfie with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin: 'Best evening of my life'

Urvashi Rautela, who celebrated her birthday on 25 February, took to social media and shared a few pictures from her pre-birthday bash. The actress was recently in London shooting for a magazine issue and little did she know that she would bump into Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin during her stay.

Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the couple, calling it the "best evening" of her life.

Earlier, she had posted a video of herself posing for a photoshoot in traditional attire and wrote "Pre-Birthday Behavior?"

On work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham.

Urvashi was last seen on screen in the thriller Hate Story 4 last year.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 11:02:51 IST