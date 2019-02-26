Urvashi Rautela shares birthday selfie with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin: 'Best evening of my life'
Urvashi Rautela, who celebrated her birthday on 25 February, took to social media and shared a few pictures from her pre-birthday bash. The actress was recently in London shooting for a magazine issue and little did she know that she would bump into Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin during her stay.
Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the couple, calling it the "best evening" of her life.
@justinbieber THANKS A TRILLION ♥️♥️♥️. BESTESTT BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVERRRR ⚡️🔥⚡️🔥⚡️🔥. BEST EVENING OF MY LIFE. THANK YOU GOD AND MY FAV #JUSTINBIEBER FOR MAKING IT UNFORGETTABLE 😭😭😭. I’M ABOUT TO FAINT NOW I GUESS 🎁🎂 #HappyBirthday #BirthdayWithBieber #UrvashiRautela #love #Pisceans #25Feb
Earlier, she had posted a video of herself posing for a photoshoot in traditional attire and wrote "Pre-Birthday Behavior?"
Pre-Birthday Behavior 🎁 So honoured to shoot for 🇬🇧 UK’s leading British Magazine. I could not have imagined a more dreamy look and evening. @khushmag @sonia_ullah big love & thanks to you and your amazing teams x A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on
On work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham.
Urvashi was last seen on screen in the thriller Hate Story 4 last year.
