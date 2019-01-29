Uri: The Surgical Strike gets a feature on Amul; Vicky Kaushal shares the 'utterly butterly honour' on Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is off fresh success from his blockbuster military drama movie Uri: The surgical Strike. On 27 January, it was also predicted by trade analysts that the pace at which the film is generating revenue, it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

With raving reviews and praises from all quarters, the movie also received a feature on dairy giant Amul's advertisements. Amul never fails us to surprise with the timing of their creative spin ads. When the entire country is charmed with Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strik performance, even Amul could not stop themselves from saying 'How's the Josh?' However, here they have gone for a twist and talk about Makhan(butter) Ka Josh.

In the advert, you can see the Amul girl sporting the military uniform with a gun holding up in air amidst a war scene. The advert is basically trying to resemble a scene from the film.

Kaushal took to Instgram and shared the ad.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 12:05:31 IST