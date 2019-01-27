You are here:

Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection — Vicky Kaushal's military drama predicted to cross Rs 200 cr mark

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2019 14:41:22 IST

Uri: The Surgical Strikethe Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer recently beat the lifetime collection of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The military drama is still going strong at the domestic box office and is predicted to rake in Rs 150 crore on 27 January. Trade analysts say that the pace at which the film is generating revenue, it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike

In the third week of its release, Uri earned Rs 4.4o crore on Friday and Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total current earnings to Rs 148.18 crore.

While most mid-budget films do not cross more than Rs 50 crore in lifetime earnings, Uri has been an exception. According to trade analysts, Uri crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai alone and Rs 25 crore in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh territories.

It was previously reported that the opening week collection of Uri was higher than that of 2018 successes like Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is also the first Hindi language film of 2019 to join the 100 crore club.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

 

