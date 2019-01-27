Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection — Vicky Kaushal's military drama predicted to cross Rs 200 cr mark

Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer recently beat the lifetime collection of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The military drama is still going strong at the domestic box office and is predicted to rake in Rs 150 crore on 27 January. Trade analysts say that the pace at which the film is generating revenue, it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Yes, #UriTheSurgicalStrike has chances of crossing ₹ 200 cr mark... This one is a game changer. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

In the third week of its release, Uri earned Rs 4.4o crore on Friday and Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total current earnings to Rs 148.18 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Sun]... Will emerge highest grossing mid-range film today, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 148.18 cr. India biz... #Uri is UNSTOPPABLE indeed... #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

While most mid-budget films do not cross more than Rs 50 crore in lifetime earnings, Uri has been an exception. According to trade analysts, Uri crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai alone and Rs 25 crore in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh territories.

While *most* mid-range films don’t touch ₹ 50 cr [lifetime biz], #UriTheSurgicalStrike has crossed ₹ 50 cr mark in Mumbai and ₹ 25 cr mark in Delhi-UP circuits... Contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits is over ₹ 75 cr, which is phenomenal... #HowsTheJosh#Uri — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

It was previously reported that the opening week collection of Uri was higher than that of 2018 successes like Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is also the first Hindi language film of 2019 to join the 100 crore club.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 14:41:22 IST