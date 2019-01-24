You are here:

Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection — Vicky Kaushal's film beats earnings of Alia Bhatt's Raazi

FP Staff

Jan 24, 2019 14:42:21 IST

Uri: The Surgical Strikethe Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer recently slid past the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The patriotic action drama has now crossed the lifetime business of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi on day 13 of its release. Trade analysts predict that it will beat Stree on day 14 and Badhaai Ho over the third weekend. The current earnings of the film stand at Rs 128.58 crore.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Screenshot from YouTube

It was previously reported that the opening week collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike was higher than that of 2018 successes like RaaziStreeBadhaai Ho as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety It is also the first Hindi language film of 2019 to join the 100 crore club.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on militant launch pads of 'Pakistan Administered Kashmir' as a retaliation to the Uri attack.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 14:42:21 IST

