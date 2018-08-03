You are here:

UpsideDown collaborates with UK-based singer Jaz Dhami on cross-cultural single 'Cyclone'

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,03 2018 13:11:29 IST

Los Angeles-based hip-hop producer UpsideDown has come up with 'Cyclone,' featuring UK-based Indian vocalist Jaz Dhami, known for pioneering the genre of Punjabi folk. The song was released by Saavn's Artist Originals (AO) and Urban Asian.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, UpsideDown is one of the South Asian community's well-known artists for hip-hop, R&B, and fusion music. 'Cyclone' tells the story of a woman's storm-like sex appeal against Indian classical rhythms. It's a cross-cultural expression of both artists. Its music video, which features diverse people and subjects, offers a blend of cultures and genres.

Still from 'Cyclone.' Screenshot from YouTube.

UpsideDown, born in New Delhi and raised in Toronto, said it was a fun record to work on. "Jaz is very talented, so I knew he would work well with my sound. Our synergies aligned and we were able to create something I feel others will hopefully like.

"It's always fun to collaborate with innovative artists who share the same vision in South Asian music," added the singer, who has earlier collaborated with the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Leon Thomas, Amar Sandhu, Jasmin Walia, Jernade Miah, The PropheC, Neon Hitch, Rajan, Raxstar and Mickey Singh.

Jaz Dhami is confident the energy of 'Cyclone' will get people dancing and bopping their heads.

