Upasana Singh joins Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar's web show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live

Upasana Singh has joined Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde on their web cricket-comedy show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live. Singh's stint as Pinky Bua in the Kapil Sharma Show was loved and appreciated by her fans.

Neeti Simoes Tweeted Upasana's entry with a picture.

Hindustan Times quoted Upasana as saying, “Kapil has been mentally disturbed for a while now and has other health issues. In such a condition, people make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I have worked closely with both Preeti and him and have never heard him abuse anyone. If Kapil was such a bad person, would the stars come on his show? He always behaves respectfully with me so I’m shocked by the language in the (phone) recording. Yes, he drinks but that isn’t an excuse for such behaviour.”

The actress was recently in the news as she escaped a molestation attempt by a cab driver in Chandigarh. Singh was on her way back to a hotel in Chandigarh's Zirakpur after shooting. It was late in the night as she realised that the driver is not behaving in the right manner and sought help from the police. She, however, was rescued by the police patrolling on the road.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live is based on the Indian Premier League. Other than Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde, it also features Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai and Sugandha Mishra.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 11:37 AM