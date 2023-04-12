The controversial personality of the entertainment industry, Uorfi Javed, who became a household name for her short but memorable stint in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, has been garnering headlines for her unconventional and bold fashion choices.

And just like her previous outfits, her latest attire too raised eyebrows and garnered criticism from netizens. Uorfi shared images of herself dressed in a black dress with breasts painted over her chest and captioned it, “How much is too much Painted by the very talented @shwetmahadik 📍 @chillinkitchenandbar”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Hadh hai Abhi tak Toh mai sochti thi ki koi nhi sabki apni life hoti h jab sab troll kar rahe the but yeh picture ke baad sach mein I am feeling sab Sahi hai yeh sach mein had se zyada hi beshram h had hoti hai Ramzaan mein Dusre logo ka bhi roza khrab karne aagai h yeh pagl Aurat,” while another netizen commented, “You should not promote nudity under the guise of fashion.”

A social media user called her fashion choice and wrote, “Dude u realy really need a psychological help. I am serious.. go get yourself checked even I am a person who believes in own choices and freedom but this is not fashion this is vulgarity in the name of fashion.. Kal toh nange ho kar ramp pr chal jao and usko fashion bol do … Big no !!! U r sick @urf7i … I used to like u before ..sad u lost a well wishes !!!”

Another person wrote, “I don’t know….but what is the definition of freedom in today’s world??? Ye sab??? Nahi….this is nt right….matlab kuch to limits honi chahiye na….har cheeze ki….don’t know what to say…people want to do anything in the name of art and freedom of choice….sic.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.